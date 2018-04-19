More than 10 pounds of cocaine found during St. Tammany Parish traffic stop

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Deputies say they found more than 10 pounds of cocaine in a woman's vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Rosa Siller, of Weslaco, Texas, was stopped around 4:30 p.m. on I-12 after committing a traffic violation, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Siller allegedly told deputies she was on her way to Florida to pick up her grandparents and bring them back to Texas with her. During a consensual search of the vehicle, deputies said they found 10.4 pounds of suspected cocaine packaged and hidden inside the vehicle.

Deputies charged Siller with possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS (Cocaine), following too close, and expired license plate registration.

“Our Highway Enforcement Unit has been very successful in making many proactive arrests and reducing the availability of dangerous drugs being dispersed in and traveling through St. Tammany Parish," Sheriff Randy Smith said.