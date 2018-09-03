75°
Latest Weather Blog
More than 1,000 vehicles screened in weekend sobriety checkpoint
BATON ROUGE - Multiple local law enforcement agencies conducted a sobriety checkpoint over the weekend.
The checkpoint was set up in the 3900 block of Nicholson Drive between midnight and 3 a.m. Saturday. According to authorities, a total of 1,199 vehicles were screened.
As a result, the following statistics were recorded:
-Seven DWI arrests
-Three open container violations
-Four misdemeanor possession of marijuana arrests
-One Possession with intent to distribute marijuana arrest
-Thirty-six traffic citations issued
-Twenty-seven standardized field sobriety tests conducted
Agencies that participated in the checkpoint include Louisiana State Police, LSU Police, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Office, and Baton Rouge Police.