More stop signs installed to slow speeders through Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood experiencing cut-through drivers is putting the brakes on speeding.

If you're taking a drive through the Afton Oaks area of Baton Rouge the first weekend of March, you might notice a few more stop signs. Residents say Newcastle Avenue is often used as a cut-through for drivers from Sherwood Forest to S. Harrell's Ferry Road.

The City-Parish says the Homeowner's Association is approved for speed humps in the area but wanted to try out stop signs first.

The stop signs will be installed Friday, March 1.