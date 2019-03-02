70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'More specific' declaration against jailing indigents sought

46 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, March 02 2019 Mar 2, 2019 March 02, 2019 12:23 PM March 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Civil rights attorneys want a federal judge to send a clearer, stronger message to state judges in New Orleans: People facing jail for court debts must get a fair chance to show whether they are able to pay.
  
It's the latest wrinkle in an ongoing 2015 lawsuit that accused New Orleans criminal courts of running what amounts to a "debtor's prison."  
U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance declared last year that it's unconstitutional for New Orleans judges to jail people without inquiring about their ability to pay court debts.
  
Civil rights groups cite a recent case in which a woman was jailed without sufficient chance to demonstrate her financial limits. They've asked Vance to issue a more specific ruling, calling for "meaningful" inquiries with advance notice to defendants.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days