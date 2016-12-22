More Rain Then Cold Air Arrives

The rain has cleared out and left us with lingering clouds which might break up later this afternoon and give way to a few hours of sunshine just before sunset

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a small variance in temperatures as highs are only expected to settle into the lower 60s. A few peeks of sunshine might be possible late this afternoon, but clouds return to the skies in the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s

Up Next: Rain is expected to arrive overnight Wednesday and continue into much of Thursday along and ahead of a strong cold front that will bring very cold temperatures to Louisiana by early Friday morning. Some areas will experience temperatures near 30 degrees with upper 20s possible just north of I-10/I-12. The cold Canadian airmass will only allow daytime highs on Friday to reach the middle to upper 40s which means that we will spend a good part of the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s, so be prepared to pull out the heavier sweaters and jackets to combat the bone-chilling temperatures. Friday night calls for overnight lows once again sliding to the freezing mark as the cold air remains in place with clear skies overhead. Saturday will see temperatures about 10-12 degrees warmer, but still very chilly as high will only climb to the middle 50s then we experience a nice warm-up on Sunday as the mercury quickly rebounds to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by afternoon.