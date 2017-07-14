More police patrols wanted in Scotlandville after elementary school break-in

BATON ROUGE – Residents are asking for more police patrols after a neighborhood school was burglarized in Scotlandville.

Ryan Elementary is located in an old-established neighborhood in Scotlandville and is closed for the summer.

However, the scene was busy on Thursday night when police, sheriff's deputies and K-9 units were searching for who broke into the school. A source says someone broke into the school and triggered an alarm.

Robert Lee Watkins, who lives near the school, said the break-in was too close for comfort.

"Yeah, I'm worried. I live right there. I live right behind the school," Watkins said.

Michael Wade attended the school and still lives right the street. He thinks teenagers broke in looking to steal electronics.

"Ain't nothing but them youngsters. Messing with the computer they got in there," Wade said.

Even though residents who live around Ryan Elementary School say the area is quiet, they want to see more police patrols since the break-in.

"Then everybody would know, that the police men checking what's going on around here and I think they will more afraid of breaking in anything," Watkins said.

Sources say police arrived so quickly that the thieves left without taking anything. A suspect has not been identified at this time.