More of the same

Mostly cloudy with breaks of sun and a stray shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Overnight, mostly cloudy with lows in the low 60s.

A weak front moved through yesterday, but another front expected tomorrow will actually lower our temperatures to "normal" levels for this time of year. This will also lead to some more sunshine by Friday.

Into New Year's Eve, temperatures rise a little but it may still be cool enough at midnight to necessitate a light jacket. The first day of 2017 looks to be a bit wet and warm as another system is expected to pass through the area. This will lead to some lingering showers into Monday before we see a drop in temperatures as a result.

By the way, it's very possible we could dip into the 30's again for one night before the new year.

--KCW