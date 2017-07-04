More mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN – More mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus were found in West Baton Rouge Parish this weekend.

According to West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control, eight samples tested positive for the virus after 52 samples were submitted for testing last week.

Spray truck operations are being conducted this week in the areas of parish where infected mosquitoes were found. Last week, WBRZ showed the spray operations that were being conducted in the parish in preparation for the Fourth of July.

