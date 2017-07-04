89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in West Baton Rouge Parish

29 minutes 27 seconds ago July 04, 2017 Jul 4, 2017 Tuesday, July 04 2017 July 04, 2017 11:39 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

PORT ALLEN – More mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus were found in West Baton Rouge Parish this weekend. 

According to West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control, eight samples tested positive for the virus after 52 samples were submitted for testing last week.

Spray truck operations are being conducted this week in the areas of parish where infected mosquitoes were found. Last week, WBRZ showed the spray operations that were being conducted in the parish in preparation for the Fourth of July

Click here to find a map that shows the areas where spray truck operations will take place. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days