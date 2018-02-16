74°
More income tax coming out of your paycheck starting Friday

Friday, February 16 2018
BATON ROUGE - The state of Louisiana will be taking a little more out of your paycheck starting this week.

According to the Department of Revenue, residents are expected to pay about an additional $226 million because of a new federal tax law. This is due to Louisiana's income tax laws being linked to federal income policies.

The department issued an emergency rule with updated withholding tables. Those changes take effect Friday.

The increase is supposed to help close the nearly billion dollar budget gap in the state.

More information can be found on the Department of Revenue's website.

