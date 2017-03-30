More heavy rain could cause rivers to rise

Just as soon as the latest system exits, focus will shift to a weekend storm that could bring heavy rain to the local area. After a general 1.5 – 3.5 inches of rain in the region since early Thursday morning, much more is expected after only two dry days. According to a National Weather Service hydrologic outlook, rises on area rivers could lead to minor or moderate flooding.

Precipitable Water (atmopsheric moisture) Percent of Normal, 1am Monday | Image via WeatherBELL MODELS

An area of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop, possibly as early as Sunday morning, and rain could fall heavily at times through Monday morning due to an unseasonably moist air mass. While a few more ingredients would still need to come together for severe weather, that is a possibility still on the table as well. Right now though, the main concern will be with heavy rain as 3-6” is expected. If amounts tip the higher end of the scale, runoff will cause some river flooding along the Amite, Comite, Tangipahoa and Tchefuncte and Pearl Rivers. For an interactive river levels map, CLICK HERE.

This is only an outlook given the latest information. Changes and updates can be expected through the weekend. Keep in mind, minor flooding is common along these rivers, sometimes several times each year.

