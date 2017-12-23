More healthy recipes with Holly Clegg

BATON ROUGE- Holly Clegg was at it again. The Louisiana cookbook queen made two more delicious dishes for the holiday season.

WBRZ's John Pastorek and Clegg made mini muffalettas and speedy spinach dip with crawfish.

Here are the recipes straight from Clegg's cookbook.

Mini Muffalettas

All it takes is four easy ingredients and 15 minutes to create Clegg's popular version of this Louisiana favorite Italian-style sandwich. Make them ahead of time and refrigerate or freeze until ready to bake.

Makes 32 - 40 Mini Muffalettas

2 (12-ounce) packages party-size rolls (16-20 to package)

1/2 pound thinly sliced lean ham

1 1/2 cups shredded Italian five-cheese blend

1 (16-ounce) jar chopped Italian olive salad, drained

1. Preheat oven 375°F.

2. Split rolls in half, lay on baking sheet. Divide ham, cheese, and olive salad onto each roll.

3. Replace bread tops. Bake 10-15 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Speedy Spinach Dip with Crawfish

Dip lovers of all ages will want to dig into this five ingredient trouble-free spinach dip. With reduced-fat cream cheese and Swiss cheese, you won't have to feel guilty about going back for more.

Makes 16 (1/4-cup) servings

2 (10-ounce) packages frozen, chopped spinach

1 cup salsa

4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese

1 (5-ounce) can evaporated skim milk

1 cup shredded, reduced-fat, Swiss or Alpine Lace cheese

1. Cook spinach according to package directions. Drain well.

2. In medium nonstick pot, combine spinach and remaining ingredients. Cook over medium heat, stirring until cheese is melted