More fight over 163-mile pipeline through Atchafalaya Basin

January 22, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana environmental groups are gearing up for round two in a battle against a proposed 163-mile oil pipeline that would stretch across south Louisiana from Lake Charles through the Atchafalaya Basin and east to St. James.

A public hearing last week for a required U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit drew more than 400 supporters and opponents. Many of the opponents gathered before the hearing and decried a project they fear will foul the state's wetlands and water.

A second hearing is set Feb. 8 for a permit needed from the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources.

The Advocate reports the proposed Bayou Bridge Pipeline project is being jointly pursued by subsidiaries of Phillips 66, Sunoco Logistics and Energy Transfer Partners, all three of which have a stake in the Dakota Access Pipeline.

