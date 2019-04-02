More details promised in deaths of 4 at North Dakota company

Photo: The Telegraph

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) - Police in North Dakota are planning to release more information in the deaths of four people whose bodies were found Monday at a property management company in Mandan.

Authorities called a midday news conference to discuss the slaying of three men and one woman whose bodies were found at RJR Maintenance and Management. Police haven't identified the victims or said how they were killed. Chief Jason Ziegler says police don't have a motive and the killer is not among the dead.

But he's also said police believe the public isn't in danger. The business was quiet Tuesday morning, with only one officer visibly at the scene and a few people showing up to pay rent. Apartment renter Henry Wilson says he's saddened by what happened.