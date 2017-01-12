More damaging rain for NCal on Thursday

64°
January 12, 2017
HOLLISTER, Calif. - Forecasters say rain will continue through today over parts of Northern California and Nevada, but the heaviest showers have passed.

Rescue workers in boats and firetrucks evacuated dozens of Northern California residents from their flooded homes Wednesday.

And days of heavy rain and snow also created havoc as far north as Portland, Oregon.

