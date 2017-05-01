More congressional disaster aid could be headed to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is slated to share in a $400 million pool of disaster funding included in the congressional spending bill to fund government operations through September.



Gov. John Bel Edwards' says the disaster aid, if approved by Congress, would be split among Louisiana, California, West Virginia and North Carolina. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would decide how to divvy up the dollars.



Whatever Louisiana's portion, it would be added to $1.6 billion in federal block grant aid the state has received to recover from the March and August 2016 floods. Nearly all the dollars received so far are earmarked for homeowner rebuilding assistance.



Edwards says even with the new dollars, Louisiana remains short of what is needed to help all homeowners with damage.