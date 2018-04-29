More closures Friday night as heavy equipment is brought in to stabilize downtown library

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a third-party engineer is being brought in to take a look at the downtown library as heavy equipment is brought in to stabilize the building's structure over the weekend.

On Friday, the mayor's office said hydraulic jacks would be brought to the site to stabilize the overhang at the library. A spokesperson says construction work will not continue until the jacks are in place, which could take at least the weekend to complete.

BREAKING: Work crews at Downtown Baton Rouge Library preparing for arrival of hydraulic jacks which will be used on building’s overhang to stabilize the structure. Work on stablizing expected to last at least through the weekend. Construction won’t resume until this is done @wbrz pic.twitter.com/pPtpYwFlVn — Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) April 27, 2018

The city-parish is also recruiting a third-party contractor, Exponent, in order to obtain an exhaustive, independent, engineering analysis. Exponent is a multi-disciplinary engineering and scientific consulting firm.

In anticipation of heavy equipment and hydraulic lifts being placed on the site, the City-Parish is closing the St. Louis Street crossover on North Boulevard in Town Square beginning at 7p.m. tonight.

On April 18, trusses failed, causing cracks in the library's structure. Businesses were evacuated surrounding the construction site over fears of a possible collapse. A number of roads have been closed in recent weeks due to safety concerns.