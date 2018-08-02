Latest Weather Blog
More child care aid in Louisiana this year, shrinking wait
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The waiting list for a Louisiana child care program used by low-income working families is being trimmed by about 4,500, after a one-time injection of federal dollars.
The Child Care Assistance Program offers aid to low-income parents who are working or attending school.
The Advocate reports that families newly eligible for the aid, which covers child care for children from birth to 4 years old, started getting digital or mailed notices Wednesday. Moves off the waitlist will begin in September.
About 14,600 children are enrolled in the program.
Even with the new money, about 2,500 children will remain on the waiting list seeking services. The waiting list is expected to return to about 7,000 children in one year after the one-time federal dollars are spent.
