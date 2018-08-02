88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More child care aid in Louisiana this year, shrinking wait

1 hour 46 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, August 02 2018 Aug 2, 2018 August 02, 2018 11:48 AM August 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The waiting list for a Louisiana child care program used by low-income working families is being trimmed by about 4,500, after a one-time injection of federal dollars.

The Child Care Assistance Program offers aid to low-income parents who are working or attending school.

The Advocate reports that families newly eligible for the aid, which covers child care for children from birth to 4 years old, started getting digital or mailed notices Wednesday. Moves off the waitlist will begin in September.

About 14,600 children are enrolled in the program.

Even with the new money, about 2,500 children will remain on the waiting list seeking services. The waiting list is expected to return to about 7,000 children in one year after the one-time federal dollars are spent.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days