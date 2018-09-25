More businesses taking shape at Nicholson Gateway

BATON ROUGE - Trish Mcleod is building her new food franchise at the LSU Nicholson Gateway shopping center.

She's opening a new Frutta Bowls restaurant, specializing in fresh fruit, vegetables and smoothies. It will be the first Frutta Bowls franchise in the state, and next month it will also be one of the first food stops to open at the Gateway.

"It's really great to see that it's taking shape. It's turned around very quickly," Mcleod said.

Frutta Bowls is just one of several retailers getting ready to open at the Gateway. Work is also being done on new Starbucks, an apparel shop and a Wendy's. And all of it will be right across the street from LSU.

"All of the food places are so far, and this is walking distance from where I'm living," freshman Kelli Agnew said.

And students like Agnew are exactly who Frutta Bowls plans to cash in on.

"The market research was pretty simple and straightforward. We know we have 30,000 students right across the street from us," Mcleod said.

Mcleod expects to hire a dozen or more employees and start training them next week.