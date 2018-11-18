More buildings destroyed in California wildfires

CHICO, Calif. (AP) - Officials have again increased the number of homes and other structures burned by a huge Southern California wildfire.

The figure rose Sunday to 1,130 buildings destroyed - many of them homes - and 300 damaged. The tally is continuing.

Firefighters are making progress against the blaze that broke out Nov. 8 and tore through communities west of Los Angeles from Thousand Oaks to Malibu.

More evacuees have been allowed back in their homes and the 151-square-mile (391-square-kilometer) blaze is now 88 percent contained.

Three people died during the Woolsey fire, including two found in a car and one in the rubble of a charred home. Three firefighters have been injured.