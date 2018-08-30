More abused horses being found in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Animal Control is investigating a high number of animal cruelty cases in the area, specifically those involving horses.

Hilton Cole, the parish's animal control director, the number of cases boils down to the lack of responsible pet ownership. The animal shelter is housing approximately 10 horses, all seized in cruelty investigations.

"It's a little concerning that there are horses out there that are starving, that are malnourished, and even emaciated... They do not have water in the summertime; they do not have adequate hay and adequate concentrates," Cole said.

Another problem animal control is dealing with is loose livestock, which could cause dangerous situations for drivers. Overall, the director attributes the problem to horse owners not having the right necessities to take care of their horses.

"Then you combine that with the constant requirement of hay, feed, huff care veterinarian treatment, things like that... And it adds up, and people just get overwhelmed," Cole said.

Companion Animal Alliance takes care of the horse once animal control brings them in.

"We buy the best hay that's available to us because, as you can see, some of the guys that come to us are well underweight, and they just need some time to recoup, stay healthy, and a safe environment," said Amanda Pumilia with Companion Animal Alliance.

In most of the animal cruelty cases, owners have been issued a summons, and, in more serious cases, the investigation is turned over to the District Attorney's office.