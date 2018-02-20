More 80s, scattered showers and storms Wed. and Thu.

The spring-like weather will continue. More organized showers come into the forecast for the middle of the week.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Tuesday may bring a few more clouds than Monday but the warmth is expected to continue. Highs should have no problem making it into the low 80s. Once again, there will be a slight chance for a shower. Overnight, clouds will thicken with lows in the mid 60s.

Up Next: A better chance of showers and thunderstorms will take shape on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front slides into the region. This cold front will not really hold up to its namesake though, as warm temperatures will continue for the remainder of the week with high temperatures near 80 and low temperatures staying above 60. We should catch a break between rain systems on Friday and/or Saturday.

With this warm weather, many have been inspired to ask, “Can I plant my garden?” Our weather team took a shot at answering that question for you, HERE.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level ridge east of the Bahamas will strengthen and nudge to the northwest through Tuesday. Surface high pressure east of the ridge has extended into the Gulf of Mexico and there clockwise wind flow around this high will maintain onshore flow across the central Gulf Coast. The result will be continued warmth and some humidity. In addition, a stray afternoon shower could develop but coverage will be very isolated. Humidity progs in the lower half of the atmosphere remain unimpressive and therefore sky cover may be a bit thinner than models are suggesting. Similarly, this could mitigate widespread and heavy rain into mid-week. Rain chances will climb on Wednesday and Thursday as a shortwave trough moves across the country sending a cold front toward the Gulf. Like the last, this front will stall across the region with showers and thunderstorms near the boundary. A few rounds may occur over a two to three day stretch. However, the bulk of the activity will occur in north Louisiana closer to the front. The upper level ridge will again build across the area reducing rain chances through Saturday. Yet another storm system will cut across the country on Sunday. This one will try to send another front toward the area possibly increasing rain and thunderstorm chances again for the second half of the weekend. Depending on how far south this boundary makes it, we could be in for an extended unsettled stretch or maybe a reprieve if the front dives all the way into the Gulf of Mexico.

