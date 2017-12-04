66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Moore tweets thanks for Trump's endorsement

42 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, December 04 2017 Dec 4, 2017 December 04, 2017 9:38 AM December 04, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON- Roy Moore has tweeted his thanks for President Donald Trump's endorsement.

Moore, the Republican candidate in Alabama's special election for the U.S. Senate seat created after Jeff Sessions became attorney general, says he "can't wait to help" Trump "#DrainTheSwamp."

Trump endorsed Moore in a tweet Monday morning, saying Moore's vote is needed in Congress.

It was Trump's strongest show of support for Moore since allegations surfaced that the candidate had sexually assaulted teenage girls decades ago, including one who said he molested her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s. Many national Republicans have called on Moore to step aside in the wake of multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations.

After Trump's tweet, Moore tweeted that "The America First agenda will #MAGA," a reference to Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days