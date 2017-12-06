Moore promises to bring 'Alabama values' to DC

FAIRHOPE, Ala. - Wounded by allegations of sexual misconduct, Alabama Republican Roy Moore is embracing his role as outsider in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate.

Speaking at a Tuesday night rally in south Alabama, Moore says establishment Republicans "don't want me" in Washington. He is promising an enthusiastic crowd that he will be a supporter of President Donald Trump's agenda.

Moore is not mentioning the allegations against him, but is calling the election a "spiritual battle."

The former judge, known for religious-themed politics, is using social issues to rally the crowd, criticizing legalized abortion and the presence of transgender individuals serving in the military.

Moore says he "can't wait" to take "Alabama values to Washington, D.C."