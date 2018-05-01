Monument to Confederate officer defaced in New Orleans

Photo: Kevin Dupuy/WWL

NEW ORLEANS – A memorial to a Confederate officer in New Orleans' Mid-City was found vandalized Tuesday, according to a report from WWL-TV.

Photos show a white cloth wrapped around the bust of Col. Charles Didier Dreux and vulgarities spray-painted on the base of the monument.

The concrete bust of Dreux, on North Jefferson Davis Parkway near Canal Street, across from where the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis once stood. It honors the first Louisiana Confederate field officer to be killed in the Civil War.

Tuesday was not the first time the statue has been defaced. According to WWL, vandals chiseled off the nose of from the statue and sprayed red paint on the bust last year.

The latest incident comes a little more than a year after the first of four Confederate monuments were removed from around the city.