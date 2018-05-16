Monterrey Boulevard fire station reopens after 2016 flood

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department has finally reopened station 5 on Monterrey Boulevard following the flood of 2016.

“We were able to finally get the truck back home yesterday,” said Curt Monte of BRFD. “The firefighters are here cutting the grass, cleaning up. They're excited to be back home.”

The station, which houses up to five firefighters at a time, took on about a foot of water in the great flood of 2016. Its being closed had people nearby worried about response times in the event of an emergency.

“Response times didn't really suffer a whole lot because we're fortunate in that way, but it's good for the community and I know it's a comfortable feeling having this truck back where it's supposed to be,” said Monte.

Although the Monterrey area has not had a fire station of its own since 2016, BRFD was able to do some re-arranging to ensure the people in the area were still covered.

“During the times when we weren't at the station, we basically rotated the district a little bit,” said Monte. “We had trucks from Prescott, this truck from Sharp road, our other trucks down on the east end of town,” he continued.

With a new kitchen, new beds, and an equipment room waiting to be filled with their gear, firefighters are happy to return to their home away from home.

“This is their home. They spend 24 hours at a time here. It's certainly a family atmosphere with your crew," Monte said, “It's much like being out of your own home. This to them this was being out of their work home. Their certainly ecstatic to be back home.