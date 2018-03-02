Monroe woman gets 60 years for shooting wildlife agent

MONROE- A 32-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to shooting a wildlife agent has been sentenced to 60 years in prison without parole.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says Amethyst Baird Rathore of Monroe was sentenced Friday by state District Judge Carl Sharp on charges including attempted murder of Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler.

The 25-year-old agent during a traffic stop was shot in the temple, jaw, shoulder, arm and back while on patrol in Morehouse Parish in January 2017. He returned to work in late July after multiple surgeries and was in court when Rathore pleaded guilty in October.

A department news release says that Rathore also will serve 40 years for obstructing justice and 10 years each for illegal possession of a stolen vehicle and a stolen firearm.