Monroe man charged with two counts of aggravated incest involving juveniles

3 hours 40 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 August 29, 2018 5:22 AM August 29, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man from North Louisiana for the inappropriate touching of two juveniles. 

According to the arrest report, 41-year-old David Cattar repeatedly abused the victims in Baton Rouge over a multi-year period. 

WBRZ has decided not to publicize the details of the report due to its graphic nature. 

Cattar, from Monroe, has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with two counts of aggravated incest. 

