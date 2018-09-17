Monkey escapes ULL research center due to 'cage failure'

Photo: Stock photo

LAFAYETTE - The University of Louisiana Lafayette is on the hunt for an escaped research monkey.

Staff at the university's New Iberia Research Center became aware of the incident Saturday, according to a post on social media. The university says the animal escaped due to a "cage failure."

The 12-pound Rhesus macaque is part of a breeding group. It was sighted Sunday morning near the New Iberia SugArena before fleeing to a nearby wooded area.

According to the university, the animal was born at the center. The monkey is used to people but should not be approached.

Personnel are actively working to recapture the monkey.