Monitoring possibility of wintry weather Friday Night

Social media has been abuzz over the last few days about a winter storm for the Southeastern United States. Locally, it will simply be a light rain event with the slim possibility for a wintry mix just before the system exits. At this time, no frozen precipitation accumulation is expected in the WBRZ Weather forecast area.

However, some locations may have a brief window of opportunity for sleet, freezing rain to a lesser extent and perhaps an isolated wet snowflake. But if you go to sleep Friday Night, you will probably miss it! Here is the latest forecast from the WBRZ Weather Team as of Wednesday Morning.

TIMELINE (medium confidence): showers will begin on Thursday Evening and continue overnight. Areas of rain can be expected on Friday as temperatures fall from the upper 40s in the morning to the upper 30s in the evening. Overnight and before dawn Saturday there is some potential for frozen precipitation to mix with rain. Sunshine will return Saturday Morning and last through the weekend. Sunday Morning will be clear but very cold, with lows in the upper 20s.

PRECIPITATION (low confidence):

Rain only: Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James, St. Mary Parishes

Rain, possibly mixed with sleet: East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge Parishes

Rain and sleet: Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana Parishes, Pike County

Rain and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow: Amite and Wilkinson Counties

IMPACTS (medium confidence): Roads and bridges could briefly become slick, *IF* temperatures drop below 32° north of a New Roads to McComb line. No ice, sleet or snow accumulations are expected in the WBRZ Weather forecast area.

WEATHER DISCUSSION: At this time, both the GFS and ECMWF models are suggesting a brief transition to a wintry mix overnight Friday before precipitation ends. As is typical in the Deep South, a number of ingredients must align perfectly for this to occur.

First, a warm layer in the lower levels exceeding 3 degrees Celsius suggests complete melting of any snow falling through the atmosphere. Just below that, will be another freezing layer possibly deep enough for liquid to refreeze into sleet pellets. This becomes more likely farther north and west of Baton Rouge. Second, surface temperatures are expected to stay above 32 degrees Fahrenheit everywhere Southwest Mississippi. Therefore, locations south and east of Baton Rouge along I-12 should expect rain only. In Baton Rouge, rain and a few ice pellets are possible. North of a New Roads to McComb line, a rain and sleet is expected with the possibility of a brief period of freezing rain and a few wet snowflakes. Precipitation will rapidly end from Northwest to Southeast, likely before dawn on Saturday with sun back by the afternoon.

For Baton Rouge and points to the south and east, the atmosphere is forecast to have a thick low level warm layer, and too shallow of a freezing layer below for there to be much of anything but rain. Additionally, surface temperatures should stay above freezing until precipitation ends meaning icy roads and bridges are not expected.

For Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana Parishes as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties, the atmosphere will have a thinner warm layer meaning partial melting will occur. It will be easier for some melted precipitation to refreeze as sleet and possible that a stray snowflake or two makes it to the surface. With ground temperatures very close to freezing, a brief period of light, freezing rain isn’t out of the question.

It is worth repeating that, at this time, a low impact or even non-event is the most likely scenario. But given the rare instance of frozen preciptation in the Baton Rouge area, the possibility is worth discussing. Stick with the WBRZ Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter and catch forecast on WBRZ News 2 for updates through the week.