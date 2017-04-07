Monitor traffic live: Heavy congestion Friday evening

BATON ROUGE – Traffic hit its usual slow crawl Friday afternoon as traffic monitors warned of the possibility of an even slower evening rush home.

As the evening commute started, there were significant delays on I-10 in both directions. Eastbound traffic was moving at nearly 10 mph over the river and slowed again toward the EBR-Ascension line. Westbound experienced heavy delays in the early afternoon around the 10/12 Split.

