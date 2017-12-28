Money stolen, coin box damaged during theft at car wash

38°
LAFOURCHE PARISH- The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting the Golden Meadow Police Department in trying to identify three suspects involved in a theft at an area car wash.

On Dec. 20 officers were contacted about an incident which occurred the previous night at a car wash located on North Alex Plaisance Boulevard in Golden Meadow. Just before 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, two men and a woman arrived at the car wash in a white four-door pickup truck.

While one male suspect washed the truck, the second male exited the truck and began using a cordless drill to tamper with the coin box inside the stall. After damaging the box, the suspects stole the coins and fled the scene.

Anyone that can identify the suspects is asked to call the Golden Meadow Police Department at 985-475-5213.

