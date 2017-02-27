Money being raised to restore vandalized Jewish cemetery

Image: CNN

PHILADELPHIA - Money is being raised to repair and restore more than 100 headstones that were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.



A man visiting Mount Carmel Cemetery on Sunday called police to report that three of his relatives' headstones had been knocked over and damaged. The discovery came less than a week after similar vandalism in Missouri.



Police say approximately 100 additional headstones were knocked over, apparently sometime after dark Saturday. Police are conducting a criminal mischief-institutional vandalism investigation.



Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says authorities are doing everything possible to find those "who desecrated this final resting place."



The Anti-Defamation League and a police union are offering a $13,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.