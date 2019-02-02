Mondo Duplantis registers No. 2 Indoor All-Time NCAA Mark

BATON ROUGE - For the first time as a collegiate athlete, LSU pole vault phenom Mondo Duplantis competed in Baton Rouge and set a Carl Maddox Field House record of 5.87 meters (19’ 3”).

That height also set the second-best mark in NCAA indoor track and field history. After hitting that mark Duplantis regained the world lead from Piotr Lisek, a native of Poland who entered Friday with a world best 5.85 meters (19’ 2.25”).

Duplantis attempted to set the collegiate record with a bar of 5.92 meters (19’ 5”), but he was unable to clear that height. He gave it three attempts but came up empty each time.

