Mondo Duplantis registers No. 2 Indoor All-Time NCAA Mark
BATON ROUGE - For the first time as a collegiate athlete, LSU pole vault phenom Mondo Duplantis competed in Baton Rouge and set a Carl Maddox Field House record of 5.87 meters (19’ 3”).
That height also set the second-best mark in NCAA indoor track and field history. After hitting that mark Duplantis regained the world lead from Piotr Lisek, a native of Poland who entered Friday with a world best 5.85 meters (19’ 2.25”).
Duplantis attempted to set the collegiate record with a bar of 5.92 meters (19’ 5”), but he was unable to clear that height. He gave it three attempts but came up empty each time.
Click below for the full Bayou Bengal Invitational results.
The collegiate indoor record of 19 feet, 4¾ inches will have to wait.#LSU pole vault phenom Mondo Duplantis cleared 19-3.— Mike Gaither (@MikeGaitherTV) February 2, 2019
He missed on three attempts at 19 feet, 4¾.
He's your 2019 World Leader in pole vault!@WBRZ @LSUTrackField pic.twitter.com/6TY2hiK34Y
