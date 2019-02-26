58°
Latest Weather Blog
Monday night house fire ruled as arson, authorities investigating
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials have ruled a Monday night house fire in Baton Rouge as arson.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was reported around 9:24 p.m. on North 40th Street. The location is near Zion Street.
The fire started in the rear structure, which authorities believe is a vacant guest house, before spreading. Firefighters brought the fire under control just before 10 p.m.
Neighbors described the property as a known area for "drug activity and vagrancy."
Anyone with information on the incident can call fire investigators at 225-345-1419.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Projects to fix drainage in Central move forward, homeowners impatient
-
Petition to incorporate St. George moving forward, attorney general says
-
Emergency crews respond to explosion at Central plant Monday morning
-
More stop signs installed to slow speeders through Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Tank catches fire at Central plant