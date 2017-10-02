Monday morning fire on North 15th Street

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters from the Baton Rouge Fire Department were on the scene of a fire that broke out at a home early this morning.

The fire was at 1912 North 15th Street. Authorities say, the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking material. The fire has been determined to be accidental.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the bedroom of the home engulfed in flames. Before it was brought under control, the fire had spread down the hallway of the home.

The rest of the home received heavy smoke damage.