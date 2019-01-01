65°
Moments before 2019 starts, BRPD unit involved in crash

Tuesday, January 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - Just before the clock struck midnight on 2019, a fully marked Baton Rouge Police Unit involved in a crash while in the inside lane of Winbourne Avenue Monday night.

According to BRPD officials, that officer was en route to assist another unit. A civilian vehicle turned from a side street onto Winbourne Avenue and the Baton Rouge Police unit hit the back of the vehicle.

EMS treated all those involved, while a passenger of the struck vehicle was transported to the hospital for observation. 

Officials tell WBRZ no charges or citations will be issued.

