Mom suffocates baby son, kills self in murder-suicide
YORK, Pa. - Police in York, Pennsylvania believe a 40-year-old mother intentionally suffocated her 1-year-old son before taking her own life in an apparent murder-suicide.
The bodies were found Monday by police, who were sent to the home on a welfare check.
Police say Sheri Shermeyer had a gunshot wound to the head.
