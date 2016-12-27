70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mom suffocates baby son, kills self in murder-suicide

26 minutes 58 seconds ago December 27, 2016 Dec 27, 2016 Tuesday, December 27 2016 December 27, 2016 6:34 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

YORK, Pa. - Police in York, Pennsylvania believe a 40-year-old mother intentionally suffocated her 1-year-old son before taking her own life in an apparent murder-suicide.

The bodies were found Monday by police, who were sent to the home on a welfare check.

Police say Sheri Shermeyer had a gunshot wound to the head.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days