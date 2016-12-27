73°
Mom suffocates baby son, kills self in murder-suicide
YORK - Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after they say a 40-year-old mother intentionally suffocated her 1-year-old son before taking her own life in an apparent murder-suicide.
The bodies were found by officers who were dispatched to Sheri Shermeyer's Shrewsbury Township home for a welfare check on Monday afternoon.
Shermeyer was found lying in her bed, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police say the woman intentionally suffocated her son, John, who most likely died of asphyxiation.
A coroner was sent to the home just before 2 p.m. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.
