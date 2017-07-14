Mom starts program after losing sons to drunk driver

BATON ROUGE - Michelle Ramsey is turning her tragic experience into one that will make a difference for others.

Ramsey lost her both of her boys, six-year-old Khaiden & four-year-old Samuel, in a accident on Highway 477 involving a drunk driver in April 2016. Now, she's created an event to bring awareness and give back.

“If I can just save one life, by saying hey think about what you're doing you call somebody to come pick you up ... if it just saves one life I'm good,” Ramsey says.

Both Khaiden and Samuel enjoyed the game of basketball and their coaches came up with the event called “Ballin for Boys” that began as a basketball game and slam dunk contest. After seeing the support and response Ramsey decided that she had to continue and do it bigger and better each year.

"They held the first annual Ballin for Boys event and that started off as a regular basketball game and slam dunk contest," says Ramsey. "So the response from that and the support from that I was like you know what we can do this every year and let's just make it bigger and better each year."

This is the first time the program will be awarding scholarships to elementary, middle and high school student. The 2nd annual “Ballin for Boys” will be this Saturday. For more information click here.