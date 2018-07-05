80°
Mom shoots man trying to take SUV with kids inside

Thursday, July 05 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CBSDFW.COM
DALLAS (AP) - Dallas police say a woman shot a man in the head who was trying to steal her sport utility vehicle with her two children inside.
  
Police say 36-year-old Ricky Wright got into the woman's vehicle Wednesday night in a gas station parking lot. The woman jumped in the vehicle and told the suspect to stop. When he didn't, she pulled a gun from her glove box and shot him once in the head. The vehicle then crashed into a pole.
  
Wright has been charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
  
Police say Wright was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, but that the woman and children weren't injured.
  
No charges have been filed against the woman.
