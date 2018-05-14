Mom of two slain kids says nanny tried to destroy her family

NEW YORK (AP) - The mother of two children stabbed to death by their nanny at their New York City home says the nanny tried to destroy her family but failed.

Marina Krim told a judge that nanny Yoselyn Ortega instead destroyed her own family. Krim says Ortega has shown no remorse and no one in her family has said sorry.

Ortega was convicted last month in the 2012 deaths of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim and faced life in prison without parole at her sentencing Monday. Ortega is from the Dominican Republic.

She had been working for the Krim family for nearly two years when she took the children to the back bathroom of their apartment and killed them. Ortega's lawyer argued she was too mentally ill to know what she was doing. A jury disagreed.