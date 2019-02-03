Mom makes 'Choppa Style' music video of her two toddlers

BATON ROUGE- Saints fans haven't stop blaring, "Choppa Style" as the Saints are just one win away from the Super Bowl, but this mom went as far as making a music video.

Lauren Pace Herrick wrote in a post on Facebook that her son Noah wanted a Choppa Style Music video and she couldn't help but make his wish come true.

In the video is her two children decked out in Saints gear. Her son Noah has his face painted in black and gold and her daughter lays in the grass on a blanket. Noah does an assortment of dance moves throughout the video as he sings some of the song.