Mom killed, child injured in ATV crash

ETHEL - East Feliciana Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an ATV crash that killed a 27-year-old mother Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Jeff Travis tells News 2 the mom - who has not yet been identified - and her four-year-old daughter were riding a four-wheeler down the side of Dennis Mack Ln. when they crashed into a tree around 5:00 p.m.

Both mom and daughter were ejected from the four-wheeler. The mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members rushed the little girl to a hospital with minor injuries.

It's unclear if mom and daughter were wearing helmets.

The sheriff's office will notify all family members before releasing the name of the victim.