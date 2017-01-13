68°
Mom killed, child injured in ATV crash
ETHEL - East Feliciana Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an ATV crash that killed a 27-year-old mother Friday afternoon.
Sheriff Jeff Travis tells News 2 the mom - who has not yet been identified - and her four-year-old daughter were riding a four-wheeler down the side of Dennis Mack Ln. when they crashed into a tree around 5:00 p.m.
Both mom and daughter were ejected from the four-wheeler. The mother was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family members rushed the little girl to a hospital with minor injuries.
It's unclear if mom and daughter were wearing helmets.
The sheriff's office will notify all family members before releasing the name of the victim.