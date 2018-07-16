Mom issues warning after child becomes locked inside washer

CONIFER, COLORADO - A mother is warning fellow parents to use caution with front-loading washers after her daughter became trapped inside of one.

Lindsey McIver posted a plea to Facebook last week after her three-year-old daughter became locked inside of their new washing machine that was quickly filling with water.

McIver says she and her husband had recently purchased the appliance at Lowe's, and had warned their children not to touch it. Early Tuesday morning, the parents were woken up by their four-year-old son crying hysterically at their bedside.

"As I was trying to understand what he was saying, my husband flew out of bed and down the stairs. It was then that the realization hit. He had said: Kloe. Inside. Washer," she wrote.

The parents found Kloe inside of the washing machine, which was turned on and filling with water. They were able to stop the washer and free the child, who sustained minor injuries.

McIver is now warning other parents with curious children to secure front-loading washers with safety locks.

Read her full post below.