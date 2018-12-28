61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mom gets 10 years in accidental shooting of 5-year-old son

4 hours 20 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 December 28, 2018 9:27 AM December 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Ozarks First

HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the accidental shooting of her 5-year-old son after he and his 7- and 3-year-old siblings were left home alone with two loaded guns out in the open.

Bobbie Jo Scott, of Hartville, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting of Timothy Deatherage. Prosecutors say Scott and her boyfriend, Cory Gass, asked a neighbor to check on Timothy and his siblings in July while they went to pick up a paycheck.

The children were left alone with a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle. Wright Co. Sheriff Glenn Adler says the 7-year-old was handling the shotgun when it went off.

Gass is set to appear in court Jan. 25.

