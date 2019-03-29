Mom convicted of killing 2 kids, insanity defense rejected

Photo: Hartford Courant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A three-judge panel has convicted a Connecticut woman of murder and rejected her insanity defense in the killings of her two children that she said were part of God's plan for her family.

The guilty verdicts against 39-year-old LeRoya Moore came Friday after a trial that featured conflicting testimony by psychiatrists about whether Moore was psychotic during the 2015 killings. Authorities say Moore killed her 6-year-old daughter, Aleisha, and her 7-year-old son, Daaron, in their East Haven home.

Autopsies showed the children died from antihistamine intoxication, but a defense psychiatrist said Moore told him she drowned them while trying to "baptize" the children. She said God had told her she was supposed to kill them and herself.

Moore will be sentenced in June. She faces up to life in prison.