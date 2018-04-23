Mom, boyfriend, babysitter accused of abusing toddler

Photo: The Town Talk

BOYCE, La. (AP) - A woman and her boyfriend are accused of severely injuring the woman's 2-year-old, and the toddler's juvenile babysitter is accused of sexually abusing the child.

The Town Talk cites a Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office news release that says deputies responded to a Louisiana hospital on April 10 because of the toddler's injuries, which included an infection on the back. The injuries were so severe that the child had to be taken to another facility out of Boyce to be treated.

The release says the 25-year-old mother and her 31-year-old boyfriend were arrested April 17 on charges including second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and criminal conspiracy. The child's babysitter is charged with sexual battery.

The investigation is ongoing.