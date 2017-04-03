Mom, baby daughter killed in twister Sunday morning

BREAUX BRIDGE - A three-year-old and her mother died in what authorities suspect was a tornado Sunday morning.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office posted information on its Facebook page that the child, Nevaeh Alexander, and the baby's mother, Francine Gotch, 38, were killed when their trailer home flipped over in the weather.



KATC later confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down near the area. Other mobile homes on the same plot of land were not affected.

The weather system moved over the town around 9:30 a.m. The trailer was thrown from its location in the 1100 block of Zin Zin Road, a rural stretch of highway southeast of the Breaux Bridge exit on I-10.

The mom and daughter were in the trailer when it was thrown, authorities said.

The weather system prompted weather alerts Sunday morning and alerts remain for Sunday afternoon. Click HERE for the latest information from the WBRZ weather team.

*********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz