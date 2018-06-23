86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mom arrested after 3-year-old shoots self in arm

3 hours 24 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 June 23, 2018 4:39 PM June 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Shreveport Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman after a shooting left her 3-year-old son injured.

The Times reports it happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday. Arriving officers found the toddler inside a south Shreveport home, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to University Health Hospital with injuries reported to be non-life threatening.

Investigators say the child's mother, Chelsie Hamm, reported the shooting as an accident. She says the child picked up the loaded gun after she briefly set it down and it discharged.

Investigators believe Hamm was sleeping on the front porch and left the gun unsecured inside, where three children were. Following interviews, Hamm was arrested on one count of illegal use of a weapon. It's unknown if she has an attorney.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days