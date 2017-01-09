Mom arraigned in teen girl dismemberment death

NEWTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman whose dismembered 14-year-old adopted daughter's remains were found in the woods last fall has been arraigned on charges she killed the girl as part of a "rape-murder fantasy" she shared with her boyfriend.



Sara Packer was arraigned Sunday on charges including criminal homicide, rape and abuse of a corpse. Her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, was arraigned on similar charges hours earlier.



Officials say 14-year-old Grace Packer was beaten, raped as her mother watched, poisoned and hours later strangled a stifling attic in July. They say the couple stored Grace's body there, dismembered it in October and dumped it in a park.



Packer has been ordered held without bail and is to be transferred to Bucks County Prison.



The couple didn't enter pleas. No attorney information for either is available.